Crawford (wrist) went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-1 win over the Guardians.
Crawford opened the scoring with a second-inning blast off Guardians starter Zach Plesac. This was Crawford's first extra-base hit through six games this season. He's also added two walks and two runs scored. The shortstop should play regularly, though he may need to get some rest if the wrist injury flares up again.
