Crawford went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Crawford has gone 4-for-12 with three RBI over three games since he returned from a knee injury that sent him to the injured list. The shortstop has a .214/.286/.348 slash line with six homers, 29 RBI, 24 runs scored and three stolen bases over 68 contests this season. With Marco Luciano back at Triple-A Sacramento, Crawford should retain his spot as the Giants' primary shortstop at least until Thairo Estrada (hand) is activated.