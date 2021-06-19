Crawford went 1-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 5-3 win over Philadelphia.
Crawford doubled and scored in the second inning, then reached on an error and stole second in the eighth. The shortstop has hit a dry spell at the plate, going 3-for-21 (.143) across his last seven games. Two of those hits went for extra bases (one home run, one double). Overall, he's slashing .249/.336/.528 with 15 home runs, 44 RBI, 38 runs scored and five stolen bases across 226 plate appearances.
