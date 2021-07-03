Crawford went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in Friday's 11-4 win over Arizona.

Crawford had his fourth three-hit effort this year and his second in nine games Friday night. The only time he didn't manage to reach base was his initial at-bat when he grounded out to second. The 34-year-old has maintained a solid slash line of .256/.339/.525 with 17 homers, 51 RBI, 45 runs scored, six stolen bases and a 29:63 BB:K over 271 plate appearances. Crawford's spike in power has been a pleasant surprise for fantasy managers. He's currently well on pace to set a new career-high in home runs this year and has a chance to end the season with an over .500 slugging percentage for the first time ever.