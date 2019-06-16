Giants' Brandon Crawford: Three-hit game Saturday

Crawford went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run scored in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Brewers.

Crawford's three hits were good for a new season-high. Unfortunately for the shortstop's fantasy owners, Stephen Vogt (two RBI) and Kevin Pillar (two RBI) cleared the bases ahead of Crawford in the batting order, leaving no runs to be driven in despite racking up five total bases.. Still, it was a strong day at the plate for the veteran, who hadn't recorded an extra-base hit since June 2. Crawford is still slashing a mediocre .212/.286/.324 on the year.