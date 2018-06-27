Giants' Brandon Crawford: Three hits and steal

Crawford went 3-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

Crawford's third steal of the season put him in scoring position with one out in the eighth inning, and he'd eventually come around to score the game-winning run following three walks from reliever Adam Ottavino. The 31-year-old has tallied a pair of three-hit games in his last three outings as he continues his career-best season. All three marks of his .316/.374/.496 are currently personal highs.