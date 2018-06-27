Giants' Brandon Crawford: Three hits and steal
Crawford went 3-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.
Crawford's third steal of the season put him in scoring position with one out in the eighth inning, and he'd eventually come around to score the game-winning run following three walks from reliever Adam Ottavino. The 31-year-old has tallied a pair of three-hit games in his last three outings as he continues his career-best season. All three marks of his .316/.374/.496 are currently personal highs.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Rips three XBH in Saturday's win•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Back from paternity list•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Hits paternity list, will miss three games•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Will hit paternity list Monday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Stays hot with four-hit effort•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Out against left-hander•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...