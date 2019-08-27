Giants' Brandon Crawford: Three hits Monday
Crawford went 3-for-4 (all singles) in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Crawford is batting just .236 through 120 games, so it may come as a bit of a surprise to hear that this was his fourth game with three or more hits this year. Despite all of his struggles, the veteran shortstop stuck in the lineup against a southpaw for the second consecutive contest. Manager Bruce Bochy continues to stick with Crawford on a near-everyday basis even with two right-handed options who can play short on the 25-man roster (Donovan Solano and Abiatal Avelino).
