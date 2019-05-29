Giants' Brandon Crawford: Two hits in loss

Crawford went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's blowout loss to Miami.

Crawford provided one of just two bright spots for the Giants in the box score, putting together a multi-hit performance on a night where the team could only muster two hits against starter Trevor Richards. The performance brought the veteran shortstop's batting average back over the Mendoza Line (.207). With just three homers through 51 games, it appears Crawford has reverted to the all-glove, no-bat shortstop he was early in his career.

