Giants' Brandon Crawford: Will hit paternity list Monday

Crawford will be placed on the paternity list Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Crawford has been on a tear since the start of May with a .401/.450/.425 line with six home runs over 41 games, and can spend up to three days on the paternity list. Kelby Tomlinson is likely to rejoin the Giants to bolster their infield depth in Crawford's brief absence.

