Crawford (quadriceps) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

For the second game in a row, the Giants will be without both of their normal starters on the left side of the infield with Evan Longoria (hamstring) also sitting out. Mauricio Dubon will fill in at shortstop for Crawford, who is being listed as day-to-day.