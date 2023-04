The Giants added Wisely as the 27th man for the Mexico Series against the Padres, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Each team gets an extra bench player for the two-game series in Mexico City. The lefty-hitting utility player is slashing .304/.467/.500 with zero home runs and three steals in 12 games at Triple-A. Wisely is capable of playing both middle-infield positions as well as center field.