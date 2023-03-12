Wisely (illness) will start in center field and bat sixth in Sunday's Cactus League game versus the Athletics, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Wisely will add another position to his skill set by getting a look in center field. The 23-year-old is gaining a lot of attention in spring training and has a chance to make the Giants' Opening Day roster as a bench bat. If he continues to play well, he could push for a strong-side platoon role, as manager Gabe Kapler is fond of playing matchups. Over the last two years, Wisely has seen time all around the infield and in left field as part of the Rays' organization.