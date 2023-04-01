site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Brett Wisely: Bumped from roster
Wisely was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday.
Wisely made the Opening Day roster but stuck around for just a single game. He appeared as a defensive replacement Thursday but now loses his spot to Bryce Johnson.
