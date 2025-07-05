Wisely went hit a solo home run in his lone at-bat in Friday's 11-2 loss to the Athletics.

Wisely's first homer of the year got the Giants on the board in the seventh inning. He's gone 6-for-21 (.286) across nine games during this stint in the majors, and three of his hits in that span have gone for extra bases. Even with modest success at the plate, Wisely's chance to carve out playing time at third base is likely to end Saturday when Matt Chapman (hand) comes off the injured list. Wisely can still push Tyler Fitzgerald for time at second base, but the former's versatility on defense makes him arguably more valuable as a bench bat.