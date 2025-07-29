Wisely went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Pirates.

Wisely cracked a ground-rule double to right-center field in the second inning, driving in a run and pulling the Giants within two. The 26-year-old has seen limited playing time recently, though he did draw starts at second base in back-to-back games. Over 10 outings this month, Wisely is slashing .269/.296/.500 with six RBI, four runs scored, three doubles, a home run and a stolen base across 27 plate appearances.