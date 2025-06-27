Wisely went 2-for-4 with a two-RBI double in Thursday's 12-5 loss to the Marlins.

Wisely appeared in just his second game of the month and recorded his first two hits of the season. He hit a two-RBI double in the fourth inning to tie the game at 5-5 and added a single in the sixth. It was his second multi-RBI game of the season. Overall, he's slashing .143/.143/.214 with four RBI and a run scored across 16 plate appearances.