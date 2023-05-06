Wisely went 1-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored in Friday's 6-4 win over the Brewers.

Wisely has gotten into six games since he was added to the roster first for the Mexico Series and then as an injury replacement for Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring). His hit Friday was his first in that span, and a 1:4 BB:K is far from impressive, but he was able to notch his first two major-league steals. The utility man is batting .074 with one RBI and one run scored over 29 plate appearances while hitting near the bottom of the order when he draws into the lineup.