Giants' Brett Wisely: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wisely was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento by the Giants on Monday, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.
Wisely went 1-for-14 at the dish during his first stint in the big leagues. He's clearing out to make room for Mitch Haniger's return.
