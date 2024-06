Wisely is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The lefty-hitting Wisely will take a seat for the second time during the four-game series with the Cubs while Chicago sends another lefty (Shota Imanaga) to the hill. Nick Ahmed will fill in for Wisely at shortstop, while outfielder Austin Slater replaces Wisely atop the batting order.