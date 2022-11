Wisely was acquired by the Giants from the Rays on Tuesday in exchange for Tristan Peters. The Giants then added Wisely to the 40-man roster.

Wisely needed to be added to the 40-man roster in order to be protected from the Rule 5 draft, so Tampa Bay instead opted to flip him for Peters. Wisely appeared in five games at the Triple-A level late in the season, but he spent most of 2022 at Double-A and had a .271/.368/.450 slash line with 14 home runs and 31 stolen bases in 112 contests.