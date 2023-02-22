Wisely will get a long look in Giants camp this spring, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Wisely is a left-handed hitting infielder, which is a rarity among the Giants' other infielders. Only Brandon Crawford, LaMonte Wade and Isan Diaz are also lefties among the Giants' expected major-league options to begin the year. Wisely was traded from the Rays in November and added to the Giants' 40-man roster, so he'll have a somewhat clear path to the majors as a backup middle infielder in competition with Diaz for a spot. Even then, Wisely figures to see a lot of time with Triple-A Sacramento.