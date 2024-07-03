site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Brett Wisely: Sitting against southpaw
Wisely is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
The lefty-hitting Wisely will dodge a matchup with Chris Sale on Wednesday. Nick Ahmed will play shortstop while Tyler Fitzgerald fills the keystone.
