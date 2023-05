Wisely is out of the starting lineup for Monday's contest against the Phillies, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Wisely will get a day of rest to open the series against the Phillies after going hitless in the three games against the Diamondbacks over eight at-bats. Casey Schmitt is starting at second base for the first time in his MLB career with Bryce Johnson hitting ninth and playing center field.