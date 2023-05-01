San Francisco recalled Wisely from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday.
Wisely was actually already with the big club after serving as the 27th man for its two-game series with the Padres in Mexico City over the weekend, but he'll now remain a member of the 26-man active roster after Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. While Yastrzemski is on the shelf, the lefty-hitting Wisely could end up handling the strong side of a platoon in center field with the righty-hitting Austin Slater. Wisely will start in center and bat ninth in Monday's series opener in Houston, according to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com.