Wisely is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.
The lefty-hitting rookie has been serving as the primary replacement at second base for the injured Thairo Estrada (wrist) of late, but he'll take a seat for the series opener with Pittsburgh bringing southpaw Rich Hill to the mound. Casey Schmitt will check in for Wisely at the keystone.
