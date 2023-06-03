Wisely isn't in the Giants' lineup Saturday against Baltimore, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Wisely has logged a base hit in each of his last two games, but his .517 OPS over the last seven days will send him to the bench Saturday. Casey Schmitt will start at second base instead, allowing Brandon Crawford to start at short and bat ninth.
More News
-
Giants' Brett Wisely: Takes seat against lefty•
-
Giants' Brett Wisely: Filling in for injured Estrada•
-
Giants' Brett Wisely: Pops second homer•
-
Giants' Brett Wisely: Loses hold of regular role•
-
Giants' Brett Wisely: Sitting Monday against Phillies•
-
Giants' Brett Wisely: Hits first big-league homer•