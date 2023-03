Wisely is gaining attention for his work in Giants camp, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Wisely was already set to get a look as a left-handed utility bat, and it appears he's been even better than initially expected. He's gone 3-for-10 with two home runs across four Cactus League games so far. He'll need to keep it up during spring games, but Wisely appears to have an edge over Isan Diaz for a bench role.