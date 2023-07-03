Johnson drew a walk, stole a base and scored a run in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Mets.

Johnson only received one plate appearance despite starting the game -- he was lifted for Joc Pederson in the fifth inning. This was Johnson's second start since he was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on June 22. The speedy outfielder is up to three steals, one home run, three RBI and seven runs scored through 48 plate appearances. He's gotten into 30 games, but he primarily works as a pinch runner and defensive replacement.