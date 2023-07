Johnson stole a base as a pinch runner in Friday's 5-4 win over the Mets.

Johnson has started just one of the last eight games since he was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento, even with injuries again piling up in the Giants' outfield. He remains mainly in a bench role, though he could get more of a look as long as Michael Conforto (hamstring) is sidelined. Johnson has two stolen bases, a home run, three RBI and six runs scored over 47 plate appearances this season.