The Giants recalled Johnson from Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 27-year-old outfielder will replace Austin Slater, who has landed back on the injured list with another left hamstring strain. Johnson went 3-for-20 (.150) in a 10-game stint with the Giants last month and probably isn't worth fantasy consideration despite his good speed.
More News
-
Giants' Bryce Johnson: Activated, returns to Triple-A•
-
Giants' Bryce Johnson: Lingering concussion symptoms•
-
Giants' Bryce Johnson: Still dealing with symptoms•
-
Giants' Bryce Johnson: Resumes light workouts•
-
Giants' Bryce Johnson: Placed on concussion IL•
-
Giants' Bryce Johnson: Likely to be put on concussion IL•