Giants manager Gabe Kapler told reporter's before Friday's game against the Mets that Johnson (concussion) is still experience some symptoms, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Johnson was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list last Friday, and while the outfielder was cleared to resume workouts, he's not ready to come off the list at this point. It's likely at this point the 27-year-old will need a rehab assignment before he rejoins the Giants, and there's no timetable for when that will occur.