Johnson went 0-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's 14-4 win over the Pirates.

Johnson made a rare start in center field with Pittsburgh sending southpaw Rich Hill to the mound. Since his May 11 recall, Johnson has gone 4-for-20 with three walks, two RBI and four runs scored over 13 contests. Now that Austin Slater's back from a hamstring strain, playing time is likely to be even thinner for Johnson, and it's very possible he could head back to Triple-A Sacramento once Joc Pederson (hand) or Thairo Estrada (wrist) are ready to return from the injured list.