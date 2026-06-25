Giants' Caleb Kilian: Gives up four runs in blown save

Kilian (2-4) took the loss and a blown save in Thursday's 9-6 loss to the A's, allowing four runs on four hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

Entering with a one-run lead in the ninth, Kilian allowed a lead-off single before retiring the next two A's. However, the right-hander would allow the next four batters to reach safely, ultimately allowing four runs with two outs as he took his second blown save this season. Prior to Thursday, Kilian had turned in nine straight scoreless appearances (8.1 innings), allowing just five hits while striking out 12 in that span. He's converted five saves this season while posting a 3.97 ERA with a 1.26 WHIP and 40:17 K:BB across 34 innings.