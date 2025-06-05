Johnson will start in right field and bat leadoff in Thursday's game versus the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Johnson will get a second start in a row in right field after going 2-for-4 with two runs and a stolen base out of the No. 7 spot in the lineup Wednesday. He's been elevated to the leadoff role Thursday, and while it seems unlikely that he'll stick at the top of the batting order, Johnson could continue to draw starts in right field at the expense of the slumping Mike Yastrzemski.