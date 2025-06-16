Johnson hit a solo home run in his lone at-bat in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Johnson got the Giants within a run with his eighth-inning homer. He saw some steady action just after he was called up in early June, but he's since taken on a bench role as a spare outfielder. He's batting .235 with a homer, a double, one RBI, four runs scored and one stolen base over 19 plate appearances this season.