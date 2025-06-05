Johnson started in right field and went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Padres.

Johnson joined the big leagues Wednesday after his contract was selected from Triple-A Sacramento. The 29-year-old singled in the fifth inning before stealing second and subsequently scoring on a double by Patrick Bailey. Johnson added another single in the seventh before coming around to score the game-tying run. He had recorded a .272/.312/.534 slash line with 18 RBI, 16 runs scored, six homers and five steals across 26 games with Sacramento before joining San Francisco.