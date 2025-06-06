Giants' Daniel Johnson: Sitting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson is not in the Giants' starting lineup against Atlanta on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Johnson will be in the dugout for the start of Friday's contest after going 2-for-8 with two runs and a steal over the first to games of his major-league career. Mike Yastrzemski will start in right field and bat seventh.
