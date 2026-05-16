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Susac isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Susac went 0-for-4 with a strikeout during his first game back from the injured list Friday, and the Giants will sit him down Saturday in an effort to ease him back into major-league action. Jesus Rodriguez will handle catching duties and bat ninth while Susac rests.

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