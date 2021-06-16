Manager Gabe Kapler said Tuesday that there was previous optimism that Ruf (hamstring) would be able to return Thursday or Friday but that he may need a few more days before being activated from the 10-day injured list, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Ruf has been out since suffering a strained right hamstring May 26. He ran the bases Monday and was hoping to be activated toward the end of the week. It still seems possible that he'll be reinstated at some point during the weekend series against the Phillies, though next Tuesday's series opener against the Angels might be a more likely return date at this point.