Ruf signed a one-year, $1.275 million deal with the Giants on Wednesday to avoid arbitration, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 34-year-old saw his first MLB action since 2016 and delivered for the Giants with a .276/.370/.517 slash line and five home runs in 40 games. Ruf is a solid bet to make the Opening Day roster with a decent showing in spring training.