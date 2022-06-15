Ruf is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ruf had started each of the Giants' last seven games at first base and went 6-for-25 with two home runs and two doubles over that stretch, but he'll retreat to the bench Wednesday with Brandon Belt making his return to the lineup after being activated from the 10-day injured list earlier this week. Belt is serving as a designated hitter Wednesday but should eventually settle back in as a full-time first baseman, which will likely result in the righty-hitting Ruf seeing most of his starts against left-handed pitching moving forward.