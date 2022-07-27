Ruf is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Ruf went 2-for-14 with a home run and three walks while starting in each of the past five games, but he benefited from the Giants opposing four left-handed pitchers during that stretch. Right-hander Zac Gallen is on the bump for the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, and Ruf now appears likely to settle into a short-side platoon role at either first base, left field or designated hitter moving forward.