Ruf signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Saturday, Jayson Stark of The Athletic reports.
The 36-year-old returns to the organization less than a year after the club traded him to the Mets. Ruf had a .413 OPS in 29 games for New York last season and then hit .167 during spring training, prompting the team not to include him on the Opening Day roster. The Giants currently have Mitch Haniger (back/oblique) and Austin Slater (hamstring) on the injured list, which could open the door for Ruf to make his way to the majors, depending how long the pair is sidelined.