Giants' Darin Ruf: Battling for final reserve role
Ruf and LaMonte Wade Jr. are the candidates for the last reserve spot on the 26-man roster, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Ruf is out of minor league options, which could help keep him in the majors. Ruf is hitting just .195 (8-for-41) with a home run this spring.
