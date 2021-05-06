Ruf went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Rockies.
The 34-year-old didn't start Wednesday's contest, but he entered on a double switch during the fourth inning and ended up receiving three at-bats. Ruf has a .209/.340/.512 slash line with four homers, 12 RBI and nine runs in 53 plate appearances this season.
