Ruf went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Ruf entered the game in place of Alex Dickerson and made great use of his only two plate appearances. His two-run single in the sixth inning broke a 1-1 tie. The 34-year-old owns a .291 average with 12 RBI this season.