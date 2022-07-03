Ruf will serve as the Giants' designated hitter and No. 7 batter in Sunday's game against the White Sox, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Since both Brandon Belt and LaMonte Wade returned from the injured list in June, Ruf has faded into a short-side platoon role, but he'll get a look in the lineup versus a right-handed starting pitcher (Lucas Giolito) in the series finale. Ruf will be filling in as the Giants' DH in place of the lefty-hitting Tommy La Stella, who looks to be receiving some routine maintenance.