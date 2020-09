Ruf went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 14-2 win over the Athletics.

Ruf provided a two-run homer in the fourth inning off Athletics starter Mike Minor and later added a two-run single in the eighth. The 34-year-old Ruf also drew a pair of walks in Sunday's game. He's been productive in a limited role this year with a .303/.384/.579 slash line, five homers, 18 RBI, 11 runs scored and a stolen base in 34 contests.