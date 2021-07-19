Ruf went 1-for-1 with a solo homer and a walk in Sunday's 2-1 victory over the Cardinals.

Ruf drove in the only run of the day for the Giants with a solo blast off Wade LeBlanc in the fourth to tie up the game but was eventually replaced by LaMonte Wade once the Cardinals put in a right-handed pitcher. He has had much more success against left-handed pitching this season, as he's slashing .321/.458/.732 with six homers, 13 RBI, 13 runs scored and a 1.190 OPS over 72 plate appearances. His struggles against righties have made him a platoon bat, which limits his upside, especially in mixed leagues.