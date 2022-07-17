Ruf went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Brewers.
Ruf opened the scoring in the sixth inning with a blast off Brewers starter Eric Lauer. This was Ruf's second straight game with a homer, and he's up to nine long balls on the year. The 35-year-old has hit safely in nine of 15 games in July, though he hasn't record a multi-hit effort since June 23. He's slashing .227/.336/.376 with 32 RBI, 41 runs scored and two stolen bases through 283 plate appearances. Ruf should continue to work his way into the lineup regularly versus southpaws.